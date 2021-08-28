National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Holden
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 27Adams
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 6Clerima
  • 4De Havilland
  • 14Senga-Ngoyi
  • 25Barratt
  • 22Kelly
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 5Parry
  • 7Asonganyi
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 17Smith
  • 18Acquah

Dover

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bexon
  • 5Johnson
  • 6Goodman
  • 18Woods
  • 3Wood
  • 23Collinge
  • 4Bramble
  • 25Hanson
  • 9Miller
  • 10Williamson
  • 11Cosgrave

Substitutes

  • 7Da Costa
  • 8Caton
  • 17Gregory
  • 20Parkes
  • 21Arthur
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

