National League
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Weymouth

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Efete
  • 3Crookes
  • 4Fox
  • 16Longe-King
  • 22Hunt
  • 5Pearson
  • 18Esteves Sousa
  • 15Clifton
  • 29Taylor
  • 10McAtee

Substitutes

  • 6Waterfall
  • 7Bapaga
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 17Revan
  • 19Wright

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 5Morgan
  • 26Harfield
  • 16Robinson
  • 6Cordner
  • 7Goodship
  • 17Brooks
  • 10McQuoid
  • 32Shields
  • 27Rose
  • 14Bearwish

Substitutes

  • 8Mussa
  • 11Ash
  • 15Leslie-Smith
  • 23Murray
  • 30Olomowewe
Referee:
Matthew Diccio

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
