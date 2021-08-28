National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 4Ricketts
  • 17Mendy
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 7Rees
  • 11Raymond
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 13Green
  • 15Munns
  • 16Jallow
  • 18Smith

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 5Lokko
  • 10Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 22Phillips
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 8Edser
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 23Harris
  • 27Willard
  • 11Andrews

Substitutes

  • 2Fowler
  • 7Whittingham
  • 13Hall
  • 17Akanbi
  • 25Watts
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

