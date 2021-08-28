Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Evans
- 4Ricketts
- 17Mendy
- 12Fyfield
- 19Smith
- 7Rees
- 11Raymond
- 9Boden
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 6Stephens
- 13Green
- 15Munns
- 16Jallow
- 18Smith
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 3Kinsella
- 5Lokko
- 10Berkeley-Agyepong
- 22Phillips
- 6Lyons-Foster
- 8Edser
- 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 23Harris
- 27Willard
- 11Andrews
Substitutes
- 2Fowler
- 7Whittingham
- 13Hall
- 17Akanbi
- 25Watts
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match details to follow.