Dagenham & Redbridge v Bromley

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00BromleyBromley
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 5Wright
- 2Reynolds
- 26Jones
- 19Ling
- 3Johnson
- 8Sagaf
- 12Robinson
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 7Walker
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 6Clark
- 11Weston
- 14Saunders
- 16Phipps
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cousins
- 5Bush
- Sowunmi
- 16Trotter
- Partington
- 17Webster
- 4Bingham
- Arthurs
- Whitely
- 9Cheek
- Dennis
Substitutes
- Forster
- Skeffington
- Stevenson
- 10Alabi
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
Match details to follow.