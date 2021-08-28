National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v King's Lynn Town

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 13Williams
  • 32Staunton
  • 3Barnett
  • 5Hunt
  • 7Worthington
  • 8Gorman
  • 19Wakefield
  • 11Knowles
  • 10Quigley

Substitutes

  • Moss
  • 12Evans
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 20Stephens
  • 23Yussuf

King's Lynn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jones
  • 3Denton
  • 2Fernandez
  • 7Clunan
  • 5Bird
  • 4Callan-McFadden
  • 22Barrows
  • 8Coleman
  • 9Omotayo
  • 14Linton
  • 39Rowley

Substitutes

  • 6Bowry
  • 12Gyasi
  • 18Sundire
  • 21McGavin
  • 29Gascoigne
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

