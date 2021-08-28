Yeovil Town v King's Lynn Town

YeovilYeovil Town15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 6Wilkinson
- 13Williams
- 32Staunton
- 3Barnett
- 5Hunt
- 7Worthington
- 8Gorman
- 19Wakefield
- 11Knowles
- 10Quigley
Substitutes
- Moss
- 12Evans
- 15Lo-Everton
- 20Stephens
- 23Yussuf
King's Lynn
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jones
- 3Denton
- 2Fernandez
- 7Clunan
- 5Bird
- 4Callan-McFadden
- 22Barrows
- 8Coleman
- 9Omotayo
- 14Linton
- 39Rowley
Substitutes
- 6Bowry
- 12Gyasi
- 18Sundire
- 21McGavin
- 29Gascoigne
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Match details to follow.