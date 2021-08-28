National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Technique Stadium, England

Chesterfield v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 3Miller
  • 6Maguire
  • 28Khan
  • 32Kerr
  • 5Gunning
  • 20King
  • 8Weston
  • 11Clarke
  • 7Rowe
  • 19Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 2Carline
  • 10Mandeville
  • 17McCourt
  • 22Grimes
  • 23Payne

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wickens
  • 2Cook
  • 6Okimo
  • 10Browne
  • 12Eleftheriou
  • 7Fasanmade
  • 17Tavares
  • 11Lewis
  • 18Dyer
  • 24Cooper
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 3Wishart
  • 4Charles
  • 8Buse
  • 20Elito
  • 34Cawley
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC