Chesterfield v Wealdstone

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 3Miller
- 6Maguire
- 28Khan
- 32Kerr
- 5Gunning
- 20King
- 8Weston
- 11Clarke
- 7Rowe
- 19Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 2Carline
- 10Mandeville
- 17McCourt
- 22Grimes
- 23Payne
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Wickens
- 2Cook
- 6Okimo
- 10Browne
- 12Eleftheriou
- 7Fasanmade
- 17Tavares
- 11Lewis
- 18Dyer
- 24Cooper
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 3Wishart
- 4Charles
- 8Buse
- 20Elito
- 34Cawley
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
Match details to follow.