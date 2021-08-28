Notts County v Torquay United

Notts CountyNotts County15:00TorquayTorquay United
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 23Cameron
- 13Rawlinson
- 14Francis
- 23Chicksen
- 2Brindley
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 18Palmer
- 10Roberts
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 6O'Brien
- 7Mitchell
- 11Nemane
- 19Sam
- 24Lacey
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 2Wynter
- 5Omar
- 4Lapslie
- 21Moxey
- 14Johnson
- 31Lewis
- 10Little
- 16O'Connell
- 9Wright
- 30Holman
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 8Hall
- 17Rogers
- 23Brzozowski
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match details to follow.