National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Torquay United

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 23Cameron
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 14Francis
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 18Palmer
  • 10Roberts
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 7Mitchell
  • 11Nemane
  • 19Sam
  • 24Lacey

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 2Wynter
  • 5Omar
  • 4Lapslie
  • 21Moxey
  • 14Johnson
  • 31Lewis
  • 10Little
  • 16O'Connell
  • 9Wright
  • 30Holman

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 8Hall
  • 17Rogers
  • 23Brzozowski
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

