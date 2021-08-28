National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium, England

Solihull Moors v Barnet

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Dewhurst
  • 2Williams
  • 4Storer
  • 11Barnett
  • 7Sbarra
  • 5Howe
  • 8Maycock
  • 14Boyes
  • 19Dallas
  • 23Preston
  • 24Newton

Substitutes

  • 3Cranston
  • 6Gudger
  • 17Donawa
  • 25Maynard
  • 27Hudlin

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sargeant
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 8Brundle
  • 17Granville
  • 10Powell
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 16Flanagan
  • 19Taylor
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 23Beard
  • 26Sesay

Substitutes

  • 2Thomas
  • 4Payne
  • 11Mason-Clark
  • 12Callan
  • 31Nugent
Referee:
Tom Bishop

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

