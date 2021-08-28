National League
WokingWoking15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Lofthouse
  • 3Casey
  • 10Kretzschmar
  • 6Diarra
  • 5McNerney
  • 8Nwabuokei
  • 14Oakley
  • 18Maguire-Drew
  • 19Campbell
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 4Champion
  • 11Johnson
  • 14Allarakhia
  • 17Thompson-Sommers

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 5Debrah
  • 6Bradbury
  • 26Woods
  • 3Senior
  • 31Maher
  • 2Benn
  • 4Summerfield
  • 11Waters
  • 10Warburton
  • 25Slew

Substitutes

  • 7Allen
  • 8Green
  • 17Spence
  • 20Gilmour
  • 21Warren
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
