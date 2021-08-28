National League
SouthendSouthend United17:20StockportStockport County
Venue: Roots Hall

Southend United v Stockport County

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County11005053
2Altrincham11003123
3Dag & Red11003123
4Boreham Wood11002023
5Chesterfield11002023
6Maidenhead United11002113
7Woking11002113
8Southend11001013
9Solihull Moors10102201
10Wrexham10102201
11Bromley00000000
12Eastleigh00000000
13Grimsby00000000
14Yeovil00000000
15Halifax100112-10
16Wealdstone100112-10
17King's Lynn100101-10
18Stockport100113-20
19Torquay100113-20
20Aldershot100102-20
21Weymouth100102-20
22Barnet100105-50
23Dover0000000-12
View full National League table

