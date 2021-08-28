Southend United v Stockport County

SouthendSouthend United17:20StockportStockport County
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Altrincham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Dag & Red
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Boreham Wood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Chesterfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Maidenhead United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Woking
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Southend
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Solihull Moors
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Wrexham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Bromley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Eastleigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Grimsby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Yeovil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Halifax
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|16
|Wealdstone
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|17
|King's Lynn
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Stockport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|19
|Torquay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|20
|Aldershot
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|21
|Weymouth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|22
|Barnet
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-12
Hayley buckles up to explore the fast and furious world of powerful cars
The rise and fall of Anna Delvey who conned New York's high society by pretending to be an heiress
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.