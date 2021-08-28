East Fife v Peterhead

East FifeEast Fife15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gallacher
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 12Mercer
- 11Millar
- 6McManus
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Semple
- 8Slattery
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 14Watt
- 17Steele
- 18Newton
- 19Higgins
- 20Osei-Bonsu
- 21Campbell
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2Mulligan
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 12McCarthy
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 10Cameron
- 7Ritchie
- 14Payne
- 9McLean
Substitutes
- 15Strachan
- 16Kesson
- 18Brown
- 19Musanhu
- 27Wilson
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger