Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gallacher
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 12Mercer
  • 11Millar
  • 6McManus
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Semple
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 14Watt
  • 17Steele
  • 18Newton
  • 19Higgins
  • 20Osei-Bonsu
  • 21Campbell

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2Mulligan
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 12McCarthy
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 10Cameron
  • 7Ritchie
  • 14Payne
  • 9McLean

Substitutes

  • 15Strachan
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 19Musanhu
  • 27Wilson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Graham Grainger

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose431082610
2Falkirk431083510
3Queen's Park42207258
4Cove Rangers42119637
5Alloa411256-14
6Dumbarton411268-24
7Airdrieonians411269-34
8Clyde411249-54
9Peterhead410356-13
10East Fife4013411-71
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories