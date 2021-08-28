Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 15Whatley
  • 10Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 5Waddell
  • 8Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Brown

Dumbarton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Carswell
  • 18Paton
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 19Wilson
  • 11MacLean
  • 9Orsi

Substitutes

  • 7Duthie
  • 8Geggan
  • 10Stokes
  • 20Muir
  • 21Trialist
  • 22McKnight
  • 25Schiavone
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose431082610
2Falkirk431083510
3Queen's Park42207258
4Cove Rangers42119637
5Alloa411256-14
6Dumbarton411268-24
7Airdrieonians411269-34
8Clyde411249-54
9Peterhead410356-13
10East Fife4013411-71
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories