Scottish League One
ClydeClyde15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Scotland

Clyde v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Bradley-Hurst
  • 5Rumsby
  • 6Balatoni
  • 24Elsdon
  • 14Nicoll
  • 19Munro
  • 4Gomis
  • 25Kennedy
  • 3Livingstone
  • 10Cunningham
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 2Mortimer
  • 12Docherty
  • 16Splaine
  • 17Jones
  • 18Trialist
  • 21Trialist
  • 23Andrew

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Gourlay
  • 2Neill
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 15Anderson
  • 8Yule
  • 4Scully
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Leitch
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose431082610
2Falkirk431083510
3Queen's Park42207258
4Cove Rangers42119637
5Alloa411256-14
6Dumbarton411268-24
7Airdrieonians411269-34
8Clyde411249-54
9Peterhead410356-13
10East Fife4013411-71
View full Scottish League One table

