Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Attempt missed. Scott McGill (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 7McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 3Quitongo
- 8Agnew
- 23McGill
- 21Frizzell
- 10Easton
- 24McGill
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 14Allan
- 15McDonald
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
- 20Caves
- 22Kouider-Aïssa
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 2TaggartBooked at 37mins
- 23Mendy
- 6DurnanBooked at 53mins
- 8Robertson
- 16KingBooked at 32mins
- 19Niang
- 7Cawley
- 12Scougall
- 22Henderson
- 11Boyd
Substitutes
- 3Church
- 4Howie
- 5Graham
- 14Lamont
- 18Sammon
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Alloa Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Alloa Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Scott McGill (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.