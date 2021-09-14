Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians2AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Quitongo
  • 8Agnew
  • 23McGill
  • 21Frizzell
  • 10Easton
  • 24McGill
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 20Caves
  • 22Kouider-Aïssa

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 2TaggartBooked at 37mins
  • 23Mendy
  • 6DurnanBooked at 53mins
  • 8Robertson
  • 16KingBooked at 32mins
  • 19Niang
  • 7Cawley
  • 12Scougall
  • 22Henderson
  • 11Boyd

Substitutes

  • 3Church
  • 4Howie
  • 5Graham
  • 14Lamont
  • 18Sammon
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McGill (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic).

  4. Booking

    Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Alloa Athletic 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Alloa Athletic 0.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

  15. Post update

    Scott McGill (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

  17. Booking

    Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).

  19. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

