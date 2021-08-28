Stenhousemuir v Kelty Hearts

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Annan Athletic
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Forfar
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|8
|4
|Stirling
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|6
|5
|Edinburgh City
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|6
|Elgin
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|8
|Albion
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|2
|10
|Stranraer
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|1