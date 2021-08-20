Celtic face direct competition for the signature of Georgios Giakoumakis after Werder Bremen matched their offer for the Eredivisie's leading scorer, but VVV-Venlo expect further bids for the 26-year-old Greece striker should they fail to agree personal terms. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are poised to announce new arrival Josip Juranovic after the 26-year-old Croatia right-back was being put through his medical with a view to completing his £2.6m move from Legia Warsaw. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic target Thomas Henry, the 26-year-old Leuven striker, is close to a move to Serie A club Genoa after initially appearing poised to join Gent. (Sky Italia)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes to further utilise his knowledge of the J-League to strengthen his squad but feels the January transfer window is the best time to act. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers target Lovro Majer, the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, is on the verge of a £13m move to Rennes in Ligue 1. (Footmercato) external-link

Dundee have taken Lee Hodson, who spent last season on loan to Hamilton Academical, on trial after the 29-year-old right-back's release by Gillingham. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admits his transfer plans could change quickly if defender Andy Considine, who was taken off on a stretcher against Qarabag on Thursday, and midfielder Ryan Hedges, who picked up a hamstring injury against Raith Rovers are ruled out for long spells after further assessment of their injuries. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has revealed how he turned down the offer of a return to the Ibrox club under former chairman Dave King before Steven Gerrard was appointed manager as suspected he was being lined up as a high-profile human shield for the under-fire board. (Daily Record) external-link