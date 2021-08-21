Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Conor Masterson joined QPR from Liverpool in 2019

League One side Cambridge United have signed centre-back Conor Masterson on loan from QPR until January.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances for the R's and spent the second half of last season on loan at Swindon.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Masterson will cover injuries to U's pair Greg Taylor and Jubril Okedina.

"He is excited by the challenge and by his potential to help us as we continue to find our feet at this level," said Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner. external-link

