Corrie Ndaba joined Ipswich as an academy scholar in 2016

Salford City have agreed a season-long loan deal for Ipswich Town centre-back Corrie Ndaba.

The Republic of Ireland youth international, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Ayr United in the Scottish Championship.

"I'm looking forward to it," Ndaba said. "It's a great club, a good league, and a good chance for me to express myself."

Ndaba becomes Ammies boss Gary Bowyer's ninth signing this season.

