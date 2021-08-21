Match ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Barcelona 1.
Barcelona moved to the top of La Liga on goals scored as Memphis Depay rescued a point in an entertaining draw at Athletic Bilbao.
Depay's ferocious strike cancelled out Inigo Martinez's headed opener after Athletic Bilbao had dominated.
Both sides hit the crossbar and passed up numerous chances to claim all three points.
Barca defender Eric Garcia was sent off in injury time for fouling Nico Williams when clean through.
There is no doubt Ronald Koeman's side are in transition - the loss of Lionel Messi leaving them in search of a new talisman and trying to find new ways to win.
But in Depay they may have a new hero. He scored a blistering first goal for the club and could have scored a winner, only to drag wide late on.
Bilbao had sensed weakness and tore into their illustrious visitors from the kick-off.
Inaki Williams terrorised a nervous-looking Barca backline and strike partner Ohian Sancet hit the crossbar with a skilful swivel and shot.
Gerard Pique limped off for Koeman's side midway through the first half and replacement Ronald Araujo had a spectacular goal disallowed for a foul by Martin Braithwaite.
Frenkie de Jong's impudent chip almost levelled before Depay's strike - but Koeman faces defensive issues for next week's home match with Getafe after Garcia hauled down Williams in stoppage time and was sent off.
Title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will have the chance to leapfrog Barcelona should they win their games on Sunday.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Agirrezabala
- 15Lekue
- 28Vivian
- 4MartínezBooked at 20mins
- 24Balenziaga
- 7Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forMorcilloat 82'minutes
- 16VencedorSubstituted forVesgaat 67'minutes
- 14García CarrilloSubstituted forZarragaat 82'minutes
- 10MuniainSubstituted forWilliamsat 76'minutes
- 8SancetSubstituted forGarcíaat 67'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6Vesga
- 11Morcillo
- 13Ezkieta
- 18De Marcos
- 19Zarraga
- 20Villalibre
- 22García
- 30Williams
- 33Serrano
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Murara Neto
- 2DestSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 82'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 90mins
- 3PiquéSubstituted forAraujoat 31'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 76mins
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 16González LópezSubstituted forRobertoat 62'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 9Depay
- 12BraithwaiteSubstituted forDemirat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 6Puig Martí
- 14Manaj
- 15Lenglet
- 20Roberto
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 27Demir
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 31Balde
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 9,394
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Barcelona 1.
Attempt blocked. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the red card.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Emerson Royal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Bilbao).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
Hand ball by Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Emerson Royal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jon Morcillo (Athletic Bilbao).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Emerson Royal replaces Sergiño Dest.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Jon Morcillo replaces Alex Berenguer.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Oier Zarraga replaces Dani García.
Offside, Athletic Bilbao. Dani Vivian tries a through ball, but Alex Berenguer is caught offside.
Post update
Yusuf Demir (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Bilbao).
Post update
Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.