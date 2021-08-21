German Bundesliga
FreiburgSC Freiburg2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

SC Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham impresses in defeat

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham thought he had scored his second Bundesliga goal for Dortmund before it was debited to Yannik Keitel

Jude Bellingham played a part in a Borussia Dortmund goal and hit the post but could not stop them slipping to a Bundesliga defeat at Freiburg.

Outstanding goals early in each half from Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai gave the home side control but Dortmund had hope when Bellingham's volley went in off Yannik Keitel for an own goal.

The visitors controlled possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Defeat leaves Dortmund with three points from their first two games.

Dortmund had equalled the club record of eight successive league wins with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the season opener but rarely looked like breaking the record here.

Their best chance to equalise fell to the usually clinical Erling Braut Haaland, but he spooned over when clean through.

This defeat caps a disappointing week for Dortmund, who also lost in the German Super Cup to Bayern in midweek.

Line-ups

Freiburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Flekken
  • 7Schmid
  • 3Lienhart
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 30Günter
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forSchadeat 71'minutes
  • 14KeitelSubstituted forEggesteinat 86'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forKüblerat 84'minutes
  • 29JeongSubstituted forHabererat 71'minutes
  • 9HölerSubstituted forDemirovicat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 8Eggestein
  • 11Demirovic
  • 17Kübler
  • 19Haberer
  • 20Schade
  • 23Heintz
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 33Weißhaupt

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Kobel
  • 30PasslackSubstituted forCanat 80'minutes
  • 28WitselSubstituted forHummelsat 79'minutes
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 61mins
  • 14SchulzSubstituted forGuerreiroat 38'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 8DahoudBooked at 34mins
  • 22Bellingham
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 70'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 21MalenBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 79'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 15Hummels
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 35Hitz
  • 39Wolf
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
10,100

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

  4. Post update

    Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  7. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Philipp Lienhart.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Janik Haberer.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Maximilian Eggestein replaces Yannik Keitel.

  14. Booking

    Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  17. Post update

    Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Vincenzo Grifo.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

Top Stories