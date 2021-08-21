Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Alex Scott has made seven appearances for Bristol City since his senior debut against Luton in April

Bristol City attacking midfielder Alex Scott has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

Guernsey-born Scott agreed terms on his 18th birthday following an impressive start to his time at Ashton Gate.

He has started all four of the Robins' Championship fixtures so far this season having only signed his first professional deal in March.

"I just want to go out there and prove that I am capable of playing at this level," Scott said. external-link

"To add an extra year to the deal I agreed in March is terrific. I've been working hard towards it since my debut and I hope to keep building on my performances so far."