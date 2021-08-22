Last updated on .From the section Football

Collins played 470 games in a career that began in 2007 on loan at Hereford United

Friends of former Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins have called on the Professional Footballers Association to" conduct an extensive review of the current player wellbeing service".

Collins, who had a 14-year professional career, died aged 32 in March.

An open letter has been sent to new PFA chief executive Maheta Molango.

It says there is a "a major lack of player wellbeing, mental health and post-retirement support" offered to the union's members.

The PFA said it was "committed to continually improving our education and wellbeing support".

In their letter to the PFA, Collins' friends and colleagues wrote: "We urge you to invest in enhancing that service to ensure past, current and future union members are provided with sufficient support off the field."

They said the "uncertainty that has surrounded the industry over the past two years has led to an increase in mental health issues, anxiety and depression" and the "player care service that exists today needs significant enhancements to help union members feel supported moving forwards".

As well as conducting a review, they want Molango - who took up his role in June - to fund wellbeing officer roles at clubs, and establish a "much-improved" after-care programme for players at the end of their careers.

In response, the PFA said: "We have identified a wide range of football specific areas that can adversely impact a player's mental health.

"We are committed to continually improving our education and wellbeing support, which also includes evaluating the way football as a whole supports players.

"Our thoughts remain with Lee's family, friends and team-mates and we will continue to offer our support to all those affected by Lee's passing."

The PFA has contacted its 12,000 members throughout the coronavirus pandemic with newsletters and wellbeing advice.

Collins, a centre-back, spent most of his career in league football, at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Port Vale, Barnsley, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers before joining Yeovil in 2019.

An inquest into Collins' death earlier this month was told he had been "struggling with injuries and personal problems".