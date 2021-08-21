Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ronan Boyce struck a late winner for the Candystripes against Rovers

Ronan Boyce bagged a late winner as Derry City defeated Sligo Rovers 2-1 in Saturday's north-west derby.

Joe Thomson's superb 25-yard strike put Derry in front but Johnny Kenny swept in a deserved Sligo equaliser just before the break.

A pulsating league game was decided when Boyce rifled into the top corner with five minutes left.

A fourth straight win sees the Candystripes move up to fourth and in contention for a European spot.

Ruaidhri Higgins began his reign as Derry boss away to Sligo in April and once again he travels home with all three points.

Sligo stay third but are now just a point above Derry as they slipped to a seventh straight defeat.

Early breakthrough

Derry made the early running with Ed McGinty saving Jamie McGonigle's shot before Thomson broke the deadlock on 10 minutes.

The ball was rolled into the path of the Scottish midfielder from a free-kick and he blasted into the corner of Sligo net.

Johnny Kenny slotted in Sligo's equaliser in the derby encounter

But the remainder of the first half belonged to the hosts with City keeper Nathan Gartside denying Kenny and Walter Figueira before Sligo squandered a gilt-edged chance to level.

Kenny pounced on a weak backpass from Boyce and moved one-on-one with Gartside but the striker took a poor touch and his shot was tipped over by Gartside.

But he made no mistake three minutes before half-time by slotting home the equaliser from a pinpoint Mark Byrne cross.

Both sides enjoyed spells of pressure in the second half with McGonigle heading over at the backpost before Gartside again came to Derry's rescue.

Gartside made a superb save to kept out a point-blank header from Byrne and Kenny failed to find the target on the follow-up.

Jack Malone and Thomson went close for the visitors before Boyce won it by firing home after Sligo failed to clear a Will Fitzgerald cross.