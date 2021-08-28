Rangers v Celtic - preview, team news, stats & selectors

Worst tackle, toughest opponent & Dan Eggen's hair

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 29 August Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

It's the first Old Firm derby of the season and already it is being billed as a potentially pivotal one in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou thinks victory at Ibrox on Sunday would be a "circuit-breaker" after six derbies without a win - five of them defeats.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says a win for his team could kick-start the reigning champions into better form.

Both Glasgow sides go into the game on the back of a mixed bag of results.

Celtic overcame AZ Alkmaar on aggregate to reach the Europa League group stage, but their second-leg defeat in Netherlands on Thursday ended the run of six straight wins that followed a three-game winless start to Postecoglou's tenure.

Rangers also progressed to the Europa group stage as they stretched their unbeaten run to four games - but only after an unconvincing 1-0 aggregate win over Alashkert and having ended their own rare run of three straight defeats.

To add to Rangers' concerns, they were without manager Steven Gerrard and several first-team regulars in Armenia following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The two Glasgow rivals find themselves four points behind early Premiership pacesetters Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian going into Sunday's game, but the momentum of victory - and derby bragging rights - will be uppermost in the minds of the rival camps.

Team news

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is unable to say how many of those who missed Thursday's play-off against Alashkert because of the club's Covid issue will be able to return on Sunday.

Goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, captain James Tavernier and fellow full-back Calvin Bassey, plus wingers Scott Wright and Ryan Kent, all did not travel - and neither did manager Gerrard.

However, striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder John Lundstram return from European suspensions and McAllister expects midfielder Scott Arfield to recover from a foot injury picked up in Armenia.

Celtic boss Postecoglou thinks there is "still a chance" left-back Greg Taylor could be fit for Sunday despite the shoulder injury picked up against AZ.

The Australian also expects striker Kyogo Furuhashi to bounce back from "his usual bruises and knocks" after being a marked man after scoring seven goals since signing for Celtic this summer.

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic is available to make his debut after his transfer from Legia Warsaw, while midfielders James McCarthy and James Forrest are pushing for fitness after missing the Netherlands trip.

What they said

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister: "On the Covid issues, we are guided by doctors and by the governing bodies. We adapt day by day to see who is available and who is not. That's all we can do.

"It has been a tough three or four days. If we all can come together, we can hopefully get a result."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "What's important is we have had a really positive month and, in terms of improvement in our performances and getting reward for that, Sunday is another opportunity to build on that momentum for us.

"We want to continually improve our performances and Sunday is a great chance for us to establish our football against a very good opponent in a difficult environment. What a great test it's going to be for us."

Match stats

Rangers have won four of the last five league derbies (D1) - as many as they had in their previous 20 (W4 D3 L13).

Celtic have lost four of their last five league visits to Ibrox (W1), including both such trips last season. They last lost three consecutive top-flight derbies in Govan in February 2010.

The last Celtic manager to lose his first league Old Firm derby was Tony Mowbray in October 2009. Neil Lennon, Brendan Rodgers and John Kennedy all avoided defeat in their debuts.

Rangers have won each of their last 20 home league matches, conceding just four goals. It is the longest home league winning run by any Scottish top-flight side since Celtic won 26 on the spin under Martin O'Neill from November 2002 to February 2004.

Rangers' James Tavernier and Celtic's Ryan Christie are joint-leaders in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership for both assists (three each) and chances created (13 each, level with Liel Abada). In fact, since the start of the 2018-19 season, the pair have more assists than any other players in the competition (33 for Tavernier, 27 for Christie).

Celtic's David Turnbull scored his first hat-trick in the Scottish Premiership in his 73rd competition appearance against St. Mirren last time out. Turnbull has fired in more shots (15) than any other player in this season's Scottish Premiership.

Having not scored in any of his first 12 league derbies, Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has since scored in both of his last two. The last player to score in three consecutive league derbies for the Ibrox side was Ronald De Boer in April 2003.

Odsonne Edouard has scored seven goals in his 11 league appearances for Celtic against Rangers; only against Motherwell (10) and Hamilton (eight) has the Frenchman netted more in the competition. Indeed, Edouard has scored (seven) or assisted (three) 10 of Celtic's last 14 league goals against Rangers.

