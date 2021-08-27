Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has committed his immediate future to the club and says he is "focused on helping the team achieve success"

TEAM NEWS

Striker Harry Kane, who scored twice in Tottenham's win versus Pacos de Ferreira, is set for his first Premier League start of the season after confirming he will not leave the club this summer.

Spurs remain without injured defenders Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Watford will assess Juraj Kucka, who is nearing a return from the thigh injury which ruled him out at Brighton.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling and Joao Pedro are still sidelined.

New signing Ozan Tufan is not yet available, while goalkeeper Ben Foster suffered a hamstring injury in midweek and is expected to miss Sunday's match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Harry Kane is staying. That is a big tick for the Tottenham supporters. They gave the striker a fantastic reception when he came off the bench against Wolves at Molineux. In the end, Daniel Levy has won another battle, so well done to him.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made a good start but they know they are not favourites to finish in the top four. Maybe this is the year they break back in. The problem with Tottenham is that they look very good and seem to be fine but then all of a sudden have a run of strange results.

Watford are back in the Premier League having been in and out of the top flight. A lot of their season will depend on their home form because I don't see them picking up too many points on the road. Like Brentford and Norwich, it will be tough for them.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jungle's Tom McFarland

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 16 league games against Watford (W9, D6).

Watford have been beaten in nine of their last 10 visits to Spurs, drawing the other game.

The Hornets' last top-flight away win versus Tottenham was a 5-1 victory at White Hart Lane in May 1985.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 27 home league fixtures against newly promoted sides (W24, D2).

Spurs are seeking a 300th home victory in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo could become just the second Tottenham boss to win his first three league games in charge. The only other man to do so was Arthur Rowe in 1949.

Son Heung-min is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance and will become the first Asian player to reach that milestone.

Dele Alli scored his first top-flight goal for 533 days last weekend against Wolves.

Watford

Watford have lost seven consecutive Premier League away games, failing to score in five of those matches.

The Hornets have won just two of their last 22 away league fixtures in London (D4, L16).

However, they have only lost their opening two Premier League away games once before, in the 2006-07 season.

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz played for Dinamo Tbilisi against Spurs in a Europa League play-off in 2013. The Georgian side lost 5-0 and Xisco was substituted late in the first half.

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team