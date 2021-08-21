The row between Rangers and the Scottish Professional Football League over the Premiership champions' refusal to comply with the league's new sponsor, cinch, will be settled by the decision of one high-profile legal expert after both parties agreed to abide by his decision. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Southampton are working on a move for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, who is further down Burnley and Sheffield United's wanted lists, but are willing to wait until the 26-year-old is out of contract next summer, while the Premier League club are also trying to agree a deal with Dundee United for highly -rated 16-year-old defender Kerr Smith. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has described the possibility of a new contract for Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie and his club's reported interest in 24-year-old Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet as "baskets of uncertainty" outwith his control that he is leaving to others at the Glasgow club. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou addressed a claim by broadcaster Peter Martin that Celtic wanted to offer out-of-favour 31-year-old Leigh Griffiths to Hibernian in exchange for fellow Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet by saying he would not confirm either way whether he is interested in the move. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake is delighted to have Max Anderson available once more following injury but has revealed there has been interest from other clubs in the 20-year-old midfielder. (Sunday Post) external-link

Celtic's latest signing, Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic, has revealed that former Artur Boruc persuaded him to take up the opportunity of his transfer from Legia Warsaw, where the former Celtic goalkeeper currently plays his football. (Glasgow Live) external-link

Rangers attacking midfielders Ianis Hagi and Scott Wright are both injury doubts for Thursday's second leg of their Europa League play-off away to Alashkert. (Sunday Mail) external-link