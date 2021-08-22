Last updated on .From the section Leicester

James Maddison played 1.6 key passes per game in the Premier League last season

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says the club have never received an enquiry for James Maddison, but believes they can now keep hold of their best players.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old England midfielder.

But Rodgers says there has never been contact with the Gunners.

"There have been things this year around James, it was all paper talk, gossip, because there was never an enquiry, never a bid," he said.

Speaking ahead of Leicester's visit to West Ham on Monday night, Rodgers claims his squad believes in the direction of the club, having challenged for a Champions League place and won the FA Cup - and are more likely to stay than go.

"Players have felt the need to move on and further their careers, which is fine, and that's the nature of the game," added Rodgers. "It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players.

"You've always got to be preparing this pipeline of players going forward so if you do lose them you get the next ones coming in. That's something we are very clear on as a club.

"I just think this summer the players have been able to reflect on where we're at as a team and a club and feel they want to be a part of that, which is great news."