Kevin Nisbet (left) has been the subject of interest from clubs in England

Reports linking Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet with a move to Celtic are "nonsense" and a "complete fabrication", says head coach Jack Ross.

A report external-link suggested Celtic were keen on signing the Scotland forward, with Leigh Griffiths moving to Easter Road.

Nisbet will miss Sunday's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee due to illness.

"I wouldn't say he was unwell if he wasn't, because he is," Ross said.

"Second of all I, was really surprised when I started to get messages and calls about the story that broke because, as far as I'm concerned at this moment in time, it's nonsense, a complete fabrication."

Nisbet scored 18 goals for Hibs last season and earned a call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2020, grabbing his first international goal in a warm-up match against the Netherlands.

The Easter Road club have already rejected bids from England for the former Dunfermline Athletic forward.

"He's a terrific player and been brilliant for me," Ross added on BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"People might think it might happen in the future, but at this moment in time there's never been one single conversation or discussion around it [Celtic move]."