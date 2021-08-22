Last updated on .From the section European Football

Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Cologne in an entertaining Bundesliga encounter.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring on 50 minutes with a close-range finish from Jamal Musiala's cross.

Gnabry added a second eight minutes later, before the visitors pulled level with two goals in as many minutes courtesy of Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth.

Gnabry scored the 71st-minute winner with a powerful strike inside the box.

Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 12 Bundesliga appearances, with 19 goals in that run. The last time he played a game for Bayern without scoring was February.

It was a first league win of the season for Julian Nagelsmann's side after a disappointing opening-day draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern paid tribute before kick-off to legendary striker Gerd Muller, who died at the age of 75.

Muller's former team-mates spoke on the pitch before a minute's applause as 20,000 fans returned to the Allianz Arena.