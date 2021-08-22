Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, 1. FC Köln 2.
Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Cologne in an entertaining Bundesliga encounter.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring on 50 minutes with a close-range finish from Jamal Musiala's cross.
Gnabry added a second eight minutes later, before the visitors pulled level with two goals in as many minutes courtesy of Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth.
Gnabry scored the 71st-minute winner with a powerful strike inside the box.
Lewandowski has scored in each of his last 12 Bundesliga appearances, with 19 goals in that run. The last time he played a game for Bayern without scoring was February.
It was a first league win of the season for Julian Nagelsmann's side after a disappointing opening-day draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Bayern paid tribute before kick-off to legendary striker Gerd Muller, who died at the age of 75.
Muller's former team-mates spoke on the pitch before a minute's applause as 20,000 fans returned to the Allianz Arena.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 23NianzouSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 4SüleBooked at 75mins
- 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 88'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 66'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7GnabrySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 76'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Köln
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Horn
- 19Ehizibue
- 22Meré
- 5Czichos
- 14Hector
- 28Skhiri
- 29Thielmann
- 7LjubicicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSchaubat 76'minutes
- 11KainzSubstituted forAnderssonat 69'minutes
- 13UthSubstituted forDudaat 66'minutes
- 27ModesteSubstituted forLemperleat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 6Özcan
- 9Andersson
- 17Schindler
- 18Duda
- 21Schaub
- 25Lemperle
- 31Ostrák
- 40Urbig
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
- Attendance:
- 20,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, 1. FC Köln 2.
Post update
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Louis Schaub (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Ondrej Duda (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Chris Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Post update
Hand ball by Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Tim Lemperle replaces Anthony Modeste.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Louis Schaub replaces Dejan Ljubicic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Serge Gnabry.
Booking
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Dejan Ljubicic (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the right wing.