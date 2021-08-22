Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed to sell Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon for £9.5m.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Reds from Stoke in a £13m deal in 2018, started just five Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp last season.

Shaqiri has not been involved in either of the club's league games this season.

The former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan attacker won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

Shaqiri looks set to become the second Liverpool player to make a move to a Ligue 1 club this summer, with Georginio Wijnaldum having joined Paris St-Germain after his Reds contract expired.

The 96-time Switzerland international, who featured for his country at Euro 2020, scored eight goals in 63 games for Liverpool - six of which came during his first season on Merseyside.