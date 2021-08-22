Match ends, Roma 3, Fiorentina 1.
Two Tammy Abraham assists helped Roma make a winning league start under Jose Mourinho with victory over Fiorentina in a game featuring two red cards.
Visiting goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski saw red for a foul on the England striker, who then set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the opener.
Nicolo Zaniolo was then dismissed, with Nikola Milenkovic levelling soon after.
Abraham's low cross was fired in by Jordan Veretout, who also added a neat third to finally settle the contest.
Former Chelsea player Abraham could have had a goal of his own, but struck the crossbar with a close-range header with the score still at 1-1.
It was the perfect start for Mourinho and made for a welcome return for the Roma fans, attending a game at the Stadio Olympico for the first time since February 2020.
They had to wait to fully celebrate their side's first two goals, with each requiring long VAR checks to decide if Mkhitaryan had strayed offside before finishing the first and Abraham gone a moment too early to set up the second.
Sunday's game was a difficult one by which to make an early judgement on Mourinho's Roma, with the game distorted by the red cards, the first going to Dragowski in the 17th minute for a foul outside his area on Abraham, who had broken through the defence.
The second dismissal came early in the second half, levelling the numbers and rocking Roma sufficiently for them to also see their goal advantage wiped out by Milenkovic, who has been been linked with a move to both Tottenham and West Ham this summer.
Rui Patricio, signed from Wolves in the off-season, also had a fine debut for Roma, making a number of good saves in the game, but the real star was Abraham.
He was substituted with cramp with 20 minutes left, but had shown enough already to suggest he will be a real asset to Mourinho in his second spell in Italy.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5Viña
- 4Cristante
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forBoveat 87'minutes
- 22ZanioloBooked at 52mins
- 7PellegriniBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPérezat 84'minutes
- 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 84'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forShomurodovat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
Fiorentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 69DragowskiBooked at 17mins
- 23VenutiSubstituted forSaponaraat 84'minutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 3Biraghi
- 5BonaventuraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBenassiat 74'minutes
- 15PulgarBooked at 53mins
- 14MalehSubstituted forCastrovilliat 45'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forTerraccianoat 20'minutes
- 9Vlahovic
- 22GonzálezSubstituted forSottilat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 2Martínez Quarta
- 8Saponara
- 10Castrovilli
- 17Terzic
- 24Benassi
- 30Ranieri
- 32Duncan
- 33Sottil
- 42Bianco
- 67Munteanu
- 91Kokorin
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
