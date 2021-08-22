Match ends, Levante 3, Real Madrid 3.
Real Madrid and Levante played out a six-goal thriller that saw Gareth Bale's first La Liga goal since 2019 and an outfield player end up in goal.
Bale scored from Karim Benzema's pass but Roger Marti levelled 28 seconds after the restart.
Jose Campana volleyed Levante ahead but Vinicius Jr levelled.
Rober Pier put Levante back into the lead but Vinicius made it 3-3 with a clever finish before Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was sent off.
He ran 20 yards outside his box and handled to stop Rodrygo going past him, with defender Ruben Vezo having to goal for the final few minutes.
Fortunately for Levante, Real never forced him into a save.
When Bale scored the opener for Real with a clever first-time finish, it looked as if that would be the story of the game.
Back in the picture under Carlo Ancelotti, it was the Wales legend's first La Liga goal since September 2019 and his first for Real in any competition since January 2020.
At half-time with Real 1-0 up and looking in control, it seemed as if the only question would be how much they won by.
Less than 30 seconds after the restart though, the Valencia hosts levelled with their first shot on target when Marti netted from Gonzalo Melero's through ball.
They then led through Campana's sensational volley into the top corner from Jorge de Frutos' cross.
At this stage Real brought off Bale in part of a triple sub that saw Vinicius come on - and the Brazilian ended up rescuing Real.
First of all he ran onto Casemiro's through ball before keeping his composure and slotting home.
Levante again led through Pier's close-range finish after David Alaba deflected a free-kick into his path.
But Vinicius' clipped finish off the inside of the post rescued a point for Real.
Fernandez's red card came at a bad time for Levante, one minute after they made their final substitution, but fortunately for them Real could not take advantage of Vezo's cameo with the gloves in six minutes of injury time.
Line-ups
Levante
Formation 4-3-3
- 13FernándezBooked at 87mins
- 20Miramón
- 14Nunes Vezo
- 4Suárez Pier
- 19ClercBooked at 28mins
- 22MeleroBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMartínezat 66'minutes
- 5Radoja
- 24CampañaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBardhiat 78'minutes
- 18de FrutosSubstituted forFranquesaat 86'minutes
- 9MartíSubstituted forMalsaat 67'minutes
- 11MoralesSubstituted forCanteroat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hidalgo
- 3Franquesa
- 6Duarte
- 8Santos Fortes
- 10Bardhi
- 12Malsa
- 17Vukcevic
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 25Martínez
- 28López Sánchez
- 29Cantero
- 34Cárdenas
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 65'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 58mins
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forJovicat 82'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 59'minutes
- 18BaleSubstituted forRodrygoat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Benzema
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Rodrygo
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 9,838
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Levante 3, Real Madrid 3.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Post update
Alejandro Cantero (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Miramón.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rober Pier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alejandro Cantero (Levante).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Enis Bardhi (Levante).
Booking
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enric Franquesa (Levante).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Dismissal
Aitor Fernández (Levante) is shown the red card.
Post update
Hand ball by Aitor Fernández (Levante).
Post update
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Eder Militão.