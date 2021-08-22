Spanish La Liga
LevanteLevante3Real MadridReal Madrid3

Levante 3-3 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale scores in thriller

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Red-carded Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez hands the gloves to defender Ruben Vezo
Portuguese defender Ruben Vezo ended up in goal for 10-man Levante

Real Madrid and Levante played out a six-goal thriller that saw Gareth Bale's first La Liga goal since 2019 and an outfield player end up in goal.

Bale scored from Karim Benzema's pass but Roger Marti levelled 28 seconds after the restart.

Jose Campana volleyed Levante ahead but Vinicius Jr levelled.

Rober Pier put Levante back into the lead but Vinicius made it 3-3 with a clever finish before Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was sent off.

He ran 20 yards outside his box and handled to stop Rodrygo going past him, with defender Ruben Vezo having to goal for the final few minutes.

Fortunately for Levante, Real never forced him into a save.

When Bale scored the opener for Real with a clever first-time finish, it looked as if that would be the story of the game.

Back in the picture under Carlo Ancelotti, it was the Wales legend's first La Liga goal since September 2019 and his first for Real in any competition since January 2020.

At half-time with Real 1-0 up and looking in control, it seemed as if the only question would be how much they won by.

Less than 30 seconds after the restart though, the Valencia hosts levelled with their first shot on target when Marti netted from Gonzalo Melero's through ball.

They then led through Campana's sensational volley into the top corner from Jorge de Frutos' cross.

At this stage Real brought off Bale in part of a triple sub that saw Vinicius come on - and the Brazilian ended up rescuing Real.

First of all he ran onto Casemiro's through ball before keeping his composure and slotting home.

Levante again led through Pier's close-range finish after David Alaba deflected a free-kick into his path.

But Vinicius' clipped finish off the inside of the post rescued a point for Real.

Fernandez's red card came at a bad time for Levante, one minute after they made their final substitution, but fortunately for them Real could not take advantage of Vezo's cameo with the gloves in six minutes of injury time.

Line-ups

Levante

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13FernándezBooked at 87mins
  • 20Miramón
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 19ClercBooked at 28mins
  • 22MeleroBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMartínezat 66'minutes
  • 5Radoja
  • 24CampañaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBardhiat 78'minutes
  • 18de FrutosSubstituted forFranquesaat 86'minutes
  • 9MartíSubstituted forMalsaat 67'minutes
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forCanteroat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hidalgo
  • 3Franquesa
  • 6Duarte
  • 8Santos Fortes
  • 10Bardhi
  • 12Malsa
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Martínez
  • 28López Sánchez
  • 29Cantero
  • 34Cárdenas

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 65'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 58mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forJovicat 82'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 59'minutes
  • 18BaleSubstituted forRodrygoat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
9,838

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid22003126
2Real Madrid21107434
3Barcelona21105324
4Mallorca21102114
5Valencia21102114
6Sevilla11003033
7Real Sociedad210134-13
8Levante20204402
9Cádiz20202202
10Real Betis20202202
11Ath Bilbao20201102
12Granada20201102
13Espanyol20200002
14Villarreal20200002
15Osasuna10100001
16Elche201101-11
17Celta Vigo100112-10
18Getafe100101-10
19Alavés200215-40
20Rayo Vallecano200204-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

