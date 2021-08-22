Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nice were leading 1-0 when a group of home fans stormed on to the pitch

Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans stormed the pitch causing Marseille versus Nice to be suspended.

Marseille's Payet was struck in the back by a bottle thrown from the home supporters as he went to take a corner.

The 34-year-old launched it back, leading to a group of fans pouring on to the pitch as stewards and Nice players struggled to restrain them.

With 74 minutes played, the home side led 1-0 through Kasper Dolberg's goal.

The chaos continued as the players tried to leave the pitch, with scuffles breaking out and Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli having to be held back by his players.

Marseille players had been targeted by plastic water bottles from that section of the crowd throughout the match, before one hit Payet and saw the midfielder fall to the ground.

In the melee that followed, team-mates Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi ran towards the end of the ground to face down the fans and Nice skipper Dante then attempted to calm angry supporters.

A security cordon of stewards tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

It comes after Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

The game was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head and Montpellier's Florent Mollet was also hit as he prepared to take a corner.