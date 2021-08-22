Match abandoned due to unknown reason, Nice 1, Marseille 0.
Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans stormed the pitch causing Marseille versus Nice to be suspended.
Marseille's Payet was struck in the back by a bottle thrown from the home supporters as he went to take a corner.
The 34-year-old launched it back, leading to a group of fans pouring on to the pitch as stewards and Nice players struggled to restrain them.
With 74 minutes played, the home side led 1-0 through Kasper Dolberg's goal.
The chaos continued as the players tried to leave the pitch, with scuffles breaking out and Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli having to be held back by his players.
Marseille players had been targeted by plastic water bottles from that section of the crowd throughout the match, before one hit Payet and saw the midfielder fall to the ground.
In the melee that followed, team-mates Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi ran towards the end of the ground to face down the fans and Nice skipper Dante then attempted to calm angry supporters.
A security cordon of stewards tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.
It comes after Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.
The game was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head and Montpellier's Florent Mollet was also hit as he prepared to take a corner.
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Benítez
- 20AtalSubstituted forLotombaat 6'minutes
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26BardBooked at 69mins
- 28Boudaoui
- 8Rosario
- 18LeminaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 71'minutes
- 21KluivertBooked at 66mins
- 9DolbergBooked at 63mins
- 11Gouiri
Substitutes
- 1Bulka
- 5Daniliuc
- 7Maolida
- 13Kamara
- 14Ndoye
- 19Thuram-Ulien
- 23Lotomba
- 29Da Cunha
- 33Smith
Marseille
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 30Mandanda
- 2Saliba
- 14Peres PetroniBooked at 71mins
- 3González
- 22GueyeSubstituted forRongierat 57'minutes
- 6Guendouzi
- 4KamaraBooked at 3mins
- 8Santos da Silva
- 17Ünder
- 10Payet
- 11de LimaSubstituted forDe la Fuenteat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ngapandouetnbu
- 12Dieng
- 20De la Fuente
- 21Rongier
- 23Amavi
- 26Targhalline
- 34Sciortino
- 39Nadir
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 1, Marseille 0.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Jordan Lotomba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Booking
Luan Peres (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luan Peres (Marseille).
Post update
Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Khéphren Thuram replaces Mario Lemina because of an injury.
Booking
Melvin Bard (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Melvin Bard (Nice).
Post update
Attempt missed. Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Álvaro González.
Booking
Justin Kluivert (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Dante.
Booking
Kasper Dolberg (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Álvaro González (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
Post update
Attempt missed. Konrad De la Fuente (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.