Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney's injury in Sunday's loss to Chelsea sparks fears he will be unavailable for Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers. (Record) external-link

Steven Gerrard has laughed off suggestions of a £5m move from Everton for Rangers defender Nathan Patterson, saying the English club need to "get real". (Sun) external-link

Rangers have rejected Everton's approach for full-back Patterson. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Burnley remain keen on Celtic forward Ryan Christie as the transfer deadline draws near. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen's Scott Brown would not get drawn on his full-time altercation with Hearts manager Robbie Neilson following the sides' 1-1 draw in Edinburgh. (Record) external-link

Winger Ryan Hedges will be absent for Aberdeen until after the international break as he recovers from a hamstring injury. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

But Dons boss Stephen Glass is hopeful Jonny Hayes and Connor McLennan will be fit for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off decider with visitors Qarabag, who lead the tie 1-0. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Ben Woodburn could make his Hearts debut against Dundee United on Saturday after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp greenlit a loan move for the Wales international. (Sun) external-link

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick praises Celtic counterpart Joe Hart for a half-time pep talk after the Buddies stopper endured a difficult first half in Saturday's 6-0 loss at Celtic Park. (Sun) external-link

Manager Malky Mackay is proud of how his Ross County players tested Rangers in Sunday's 4-2 loss in Dingwall. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United could appeal against Peter Pawlett's red card in the 1-0 win over St Johnstone, which came shortly after the attacker scored the only goal. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Tangerines keeper Benjamin Siegrist faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury in training. (Sun) external-link