Solly March scored two goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season.

Brighton winger Solly March has signed a new contract, keeping him at the AMEX Stadium until 2024.

March, 27, has made more than 200 appearances for the Seagulls since signing from Lewes in 2011.

The former England under-21 international has played 113 matches in the Premier League, scoring four goals.

"I am really pleased to see Solly commit his future here, he is a pleasure to work with," Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club's website external-link .

"It's great to see him continue to progress. As a local lad he is a great role model and excellent example for any young player with his commitment and hard work.

"He's a player who makes a significant impact for us at both ends of the pitch, and we are delighted he's committed his long-term future to the club."