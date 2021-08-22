Last updated on .From the section Preston

Connor Wickham did not feature for Crystal Palace last season and was an unused substitute just three times

Former Ipswich Town and Sunderland striker Connor Wickham is training with Preston North End, following his exit from Crystal Palace this summer.

The 28-year-old has played just 33 league games in the past four seasons, although he missed all of 2017-18 with a cruciate ligament injury.

Wickham scored two goals in 13 games on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2019-20, but did not feature at all last season.

"He's in and he's training," boss Frankie McAvoy said.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "He's not played a lot of games. We need to look at him, see how he does and see if he can come and do a role here.

"If he can then we'll look to sign him. If we don't then we'll be honest with him."