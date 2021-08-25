Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Glen Kamara is free of his European suspension ahead of Rangers' trip

Europa League play-off: Alashkert v Rangers (agg 0-1) Venue: Alashkert Stadium Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website; listen to commentary on Sportsound, and follow updates on BBC Sport website & app

Rangers have to "adapt and utilise our squad" to overcome Covid-19 disruption, says assistant Gary McAllister, when they face Alashkert in in Thursday's Europa League play-off.

Alfredo Morelos' goal at Ibrox last week gave Steven Gerrard's side a 1-0 first-leg advantage after John Lundstram's red card before the break.

Gerrard and some players are missing due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Ibrox.

"The players in the squad have to grasp the opportunity," said McAllister.

"When you see the team on Thursday you will see it can play in most games. The team is capable of going and getting the result. My feeling is we can score goals."

Gerrard's men have qualified for the group stages three years running, progressing to the last 16 twice.

Domestic champions Alashkert will be the first Armenian side to play in a European group stage.

The winner of the play-off progresses to the Europa League while the loser drops into the Conference League.

Team news

Midfielder Glen Kamara is available after serving a European suspension but both Kemar Roofe and Lundstram are banned for Thursday's match.

Attackers Fashion Sakala and Scott Wright missed Sunday's Scottish Premiership win against Ross County, while new signing Juninho Bacuna will not be involved in Armenia.

Third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is poised to make his first Rangers appearance.

What did we learn about Alashkert?

Alashkert frustrated Rangers for 67 minutes in Glasgow before finally succumbing to the Morelos goal.

Aleksandr Grigoryan's side did not muster an attempt on target of their own but could have faced a heavier deficit after missed chances from Rangers, particularly in the second half.

Domestically, Alashkert have had a difficult start to the season with only one point from a possible nine so far.

What did they say?

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister: "We have some youngsters from the B team with us who have impressed recently and we are confident that all of them can do a job if they get on the pitch.

"We've just got to adapt and take advantage of the fact we have a big squad."