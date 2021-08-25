Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Celtic take a 2-0 lead to the Netherlands after James Forrest's deflected strike doubled their lead

Europa League play-off: AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2) Venue: AFAS Stadion Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic will not alter their attacking approach when they take a 2-0 lead to Alkmaar for Thursday's Europa League play-off second leg with AZ.

Kyogo Furuhashi's opener and Timo Letschert's own goal gave Ange Postecoglou's side a deserved win.

Celtic have won six successive games and are targeting a fourth straight appearance in the group stage.

"If we sit back we are just going to invite pressure on ourselves," said manager Postecoglou.

"Our best football has been going the other way, going forward, and if we score goals, it puts more pressure on the opposition."

Dutch side AZ featured in the group stage of last season's competition and reached the round of 32 the year before.

The winner of the play-off progresses to the Europa League groups while the loser drops into the Conference League.

Celtic have been fined a total of 7,000 euros (£5,990) "for lighting of fireworks" and "the invasion of the field of play" in their Europa League home win against Jablonec on 12 August.

Team news

Other than newly-signed right-back Josip Juranovic, who is ineligible, Postecoglou has a full squad to choose from in the Netherlands.

What did we learn about AZ Alkmaar?

Pascal Jansen's side were overwhelmed at times at Celtic Park but created plenty of chances themselves.

Goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst prevented substitute Odsonne Edouard scoring late on in Glasgow, effectively keeping the Dutch team in the tie.

AZ have not played since last week's first leg, which followed defeat by RKC Waalwijk in their opening Eredivisie fixture.

What did they say?

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt: "We have a good confidence. We're on a good streak both offensively and defensively. We are very comfortable in the playing system.

"It comes from people knowing their role in the team. It's new stuff for most of the players. It takes some time to get used to the way the manager wants to play. It gets easier with time."