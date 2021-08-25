Last updated on .From the section European Football

St Johnstone are on the brink of making history again

Europa Conference League play-off: St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1) Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

St Johnstone aim to be "disgusting to play against" again on Thursday as they bid to beat LASK for a first venture into European group stage football.

Last week's 1-1 draw in Austria kept Callum Davidson's double domestic cup winners on course for the inaugural Europa Conference League groups.

However, the Perth side are yet to win a match in 90 or 120 minutes this term.

"I take that as a compliment," Davidson said of LASK head coach Dominik Thalhammer's first-leg verdict.

"This is up there with the biggest games of my career. For the club it's huge. The money side of it is well documented but for me and the players it's more about the achievement."

LASK warmed up for the second leg by drawing with TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Having drawn with Ross County, Motherwell and Galatasaray and also lost to the Turkish side, Saints were beaten in a Scottish Premiership game for the first time this season against Dundee United on Sunday.

That followed a win on penalties against Arbroath as Davidson's men opened their League Cup defence.

The Perth club have been fined 3,000 euros (£2,567) by Uefa "for lighting and throwing of a firework" in their Europa League play-off defeat by Galatasaray at McDiarmid Park on 12 August.

Team news

Midfielder David Wotherspoon is available again for St Johnstone following his Covid-19 isolation but defender Liam Gordon's chances are rated as 50-50.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is out while Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen is unlikely to be eligible until after the international break.

What did we learn about LASK?

LASK were undone in Linz when Glenn Middleton's cross set up Chris Kane to slide in Saints' opener.

Mamadou Karamoko's second-half penalty following a foul on him by Chris McCart gave Dominik Thalhammer's their reprieve.

Keito Nakamura and Jan Boller could have given LASK a lead to bring over to Scotland but were foiled.

What did they say?

St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran: "It has got that cup final feel to it a little bit, the carrot is there, you can get through to the group stages.

"Seeing some of the teams in the Conference, it is a great incentive for us to go out and there and do the business."