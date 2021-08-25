Aberdeen v Qarabag preview

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aberdeen are bidding to end a 14-year wait to play European group-stage football

Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1) Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen must score against Qarabag to preserve their Europa Conference League hopes.

Jaime Romero's solitary goal gave the Azerbaijan side victory in their home leg as they set sights on the competition's inaugural group stage.

The Dons have won both of their home matches in qualifying and drew with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Qarabag were 3-0 winners against Sebail, a first league win this season.

Aberdeen last featured in a European group stage in the 2007-08 Uefa Cup while Qarabag have been in the Europa League group stage in the past three seasons.

Team news

Dons defender Andy Considine faces months on the sidelines after sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury in the first leg, for which he has had surgery.

Winger Ryan Hedges will be out until after the international break, having missed the past two games.

Wingers Jonny Hayes and Connor McLennan will be given every opportunity to be fit after they picked up knocks during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Defender Jack MacKenzie is available having missed the trip to Tynecastle through injury.

What did we learn about Qarabag?

Among the main talking points from the first leg was the state of the hosts' pitch with Glass branding it a "disgrace" and indicating it had contributed to Considine's injury.

Tural Bayramov and Qara Qarayev threatened before Romero got the first-half breakthrough in Baku.

However, Aberdeen contained Gurban Gurbanov's side thereafter to keep the tie very much alive.

Injuries are mounting for Aberdeen and Glass will be hoping he has enough resources at his disposal to get the job done.

What did they say?

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We know what is at stake and it is something the club has been desperate for for a number of years.

"I think it is going to be a night of focus, quality, and controlling the other team's qualities. It is important we start on the right footing, get the fans behind us and make it a place that is intimidating."