Kieffer Moore's former clubs include Barnsley, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town

Manager Mick McCarthy says Cardiff City would need to replace Kieffer Moore if the striker leaves this summer.

McCarthy says he has not been contacted about Wolves' reported interest in the 29-year-old Wales forward.

Wolves have not yet made a bid for Moore, who Cardiff do not want to sell and value at more than £10m.

"That's not even in the thought process that we just let him go and get nobody else in. That would just be bonkers," said McCarthy.

Moore scored 20 Championship goals for Cardiff last season and has two years left on his contract having joined from Wigan for £2m in 2020.

"There's not a lot I can do about it," said McCarthy.

"He's been a very good player for us, he continues to be a very good player for us and I hope that's the case.

"But if someone else comes in and offers some crazy fee then I'm sure it'll be considered. But until that happens, I can't do anything about it."

Asked if any club had contacted him about Moore, McCarthy said: "Not to me. That doesn't mean to say they've not spoken to anyone else, but not to me."

As well as enjoying a stellar first season with Cardiff, Moore has impressed for Wales since making his debut in 2019, scoring six goals in 21 appearances.

Having loaned out Patrick Cutrone and Leo Bonatini, Wolves' only natural cover for first-choice centre-forward Raul Jimenez is 19-year-old Fabio Silva.

If the Premier League side sign Moore before the transfer window shuts on 31 August, McCarthy does not believe his Cardiff squad has the adequate strength in depth to compensate for his departure.

"No, I don't think we have," the former Wolves and Sunderland boss added.

"Kieffer Moore is a member of our squad who scored 20 goals last year and was outstanding. We lose him - no, we'd need a replacement. Definitely," said McCarthy.

He added: "But, the later it goes, if someone comes in - I'm talking ifs, buts and maybes here - and we do sell him, then that would make life really tough."