Paul Cook replaced Paul Lambert as Ipswich manager in March

Ipswich boss Paul Cook says his side are "a work in progress" after a draw with MK Dons extended their winless start to the season to five matches.

The League One side have overhauled their squad this summer, signing 16 players after a club takeover in April.

But the much-fancied Tractor Boys have just two points from four league games and lost to Newport in the Carabao Cup.

"We have to score really good goals at the minute, and unfortunately we're giving teams soft goals," Cook said.

Ipswich have conceded twice in each of their league matches, with no side in the division conceding more than the eight they have let in.

Cook told BBC Radio Suffolk: "As the four games have transpired, the goals against column is too much - you can't win games when you concede like we do, and we've got to stop that quickly."

However, going forward, on-loan QPR striker Macauley Bonne scored twice on Saturday to take his tally to three for the season.

"We're very much a work in progress - we showed some really good signs with some of the intent in our attacking play, and our quality is good, but defensively in that aggression side of the game is where we need to improve," added Cook.

"No one's going to give us a leg-up. We've got to work ever so hard, we've got to spend those hours on the training ground with repetition and decision-making."