Matt Green was released by Grimsby Town at the end of last season

Linfield have signed much-travelled English striker Matt Green on a one-year contract.

Green, 34, began his professional career at Newport County in 2005 and his clubs have included Oxford United, Birmingham City and Mansfield Town.

The Bath-born player was released by Grimsby Town at the end of last season following 57 appearances for the club.

"He's a player with great experience across various clubs," Blues boss David Healy told the Linfield website.

"We've been tracking him for a little while and he had options to join several other clubs.

"I've spoken to quite a few contacts in England about him and everything I've heard about him has been positive."

Green's most productive goalscoring spell came during his first stint at Mansfield between 2012 and 2013 when he notched 40 goals in 62 games.

That form earned him a move to Birmingham City but a knee injury affected his time at the Championship club.

He returned to Mansfield in 2015 before stints at Lincoln City, Salford City and Grimsby, where he scored five goals in his two seasons.

Green joins the Linfield squad following the recent addition of former Larne forward Martin Donnelly.

Donnelly moved to the Irish Premiership champions in a swap deal that saw Navid Nasseri moving to Larne with Healy aiming to bolster his attacking options following the departures of Shayne Lavery and Andy Waterworth.