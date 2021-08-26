Scottish League 1: Alloa's trip to Airdrie postponed due to Covid outbreak at home side
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One
The Scottish League 1 fixture between Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic has been postponed amid a Covid outbreak at the Lanarkshire side.
Airdrie requested the SPFL call the game off due to a number of players self-isolating.
The league's governing body granted the postponement as the third-tier side would not have enough players to fulfil the game.
"A further update will be provided in due course," the SPFL said.