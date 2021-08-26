Scottish League 1: Alloa's trip to Airdrie postponed due to Covid outbreak at home side

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Ian Murray
Ian Murray's (left) Airdrie side are currently seventh in Scotland's League 1

The Scottish League 1 fixture between Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic has been postponed amid a Covid outbreak at the Lanarkshire side.

Airdrie requested the SPFL call the game off due to a number of players self-isolating.

The league's governing body granted the postponement as the third-tier side would not have enough players to fulfil the game.

"A further update will be provided in due course," the SPFL said.

