Jordan Rhodes has made three appearances for Huddersfield this season

Huddersfield Town full-back Pipa and striker Jordan Rhodes are both set to be out for around three months.

Former Spain Under-21 international Pipa, 23, has not featured so far this season because of a groin injury and will now undergo surgery.

Rhodes, 31, rejoined Championship side Town on a three-year deal this summer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and played in their first three games.

However, a back injury is now likely to keep him out until December.