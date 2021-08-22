Jordan Rhodes & Pipa: Huddersfield Town duo sidelined for several weeks with injuries

Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Jordan Rhodes
Jordan Rhodes has made three appearances for Huddersfield this season

Huddersfield Town full-back Pipa and striker Jordan Rhodes are both set to be out for around three months.

Former Spain Under-21 international Pipa, 23, has not featured so far this season because of a groin injury and will now undergo surgery.

Rhodes, 31, rejoined Championship side Town on a three-year deal this summer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and played in their first three games.

However, a back injury is now likely to keep him out until December.

