Do Celtic's Reo Hatate and Rangers' Joe Aribo make a combined Old Firm team?

With two points separating them in the Scottish Premiership table, Wednesday's Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers promises to be a mouthwatering occasion - especially with Wales superstar Aaron Ramsey now in the Rangers ranks.

Is the momentum with Celtic after three wins from three since the winter break? Or can Rangers show just why they are champions despite dropping points in two of their last three matches?

Both sides are missing key players; Kyogo Furuhashi won't lead the line for Celtic through injury while Alfredo Morelos is on the other side of the world.

From those that can play, who would make your combined Old Firm XI? Have Celtic's Japanese stars Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda impressed enough already? Are the likes of Rangers' Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe essential inclusions?

Makes your choices with the BBC Scotland team selector.