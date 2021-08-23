Brighton striker Florin Andone joins Cadiz on loan

Brighton striker Florin Andone has joined Spanish side Cadiz on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old Romania international was out injured last season after suffering a serious knee injury while on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray.

Andone joined Brighton from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 and has scored six goals in 30 appearances.

"This represents a good move for all parties," said Brighton manager Graham Potter.

"He has worked really hard on his rehabilitation, is ready to play and now wants to be playing regularly."

