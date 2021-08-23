Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool could rival Merseyside rivals Everton in pursuit of Rangers defender Nathan Patterson. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's former club Liverpool have been tracking Scotland cap Patterson since the start of the year. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen are reportedly close to signing Wolves striker Austin Samuels on loan. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

The deal for Samuels, 20, could be completed on Tuesday with the Dons having the option to buy. (Record) external-link

Southampton are leading the chase to sign Dundee United defender Kerr Smith with the Saints' fellow Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Leeds and Leicester also keen. (Sun) external-link

Palace will follow Southampton in bidding for Smith, 16.(Record) external-link

Celtic are also linked with the Dundee United youngster. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Rangers face playing in temperatures of 36C as they seek to protect a 1-0 Europa League play-off lead against Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday. (Sun) external-link

The Ibrox side may unfurl a homemade league flag to celebrate last season's Scottish Premiership title success amid an ongoing sponsorship row with the SPFL. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo considered quitting football for real estate and personal training after growing frustrated at Pittodrie. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United defender Liam Smith believes the Tangerines are in safe hands with Trevor Carson in goal after he stepped in to replace the injured Benjamin Siegrist in Sunday's win at St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Former Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee is expected to join Scotland boss Steve Clarke's backroom team. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is ready to reclaim the Scotland number one spot but is taking nothing for granted. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link