Austin Samuels played and scored for Wolves against Middlesbrough in a recent pre-season friendly

Manager Stephen Glass says Austin Samuels will bring "pace, energy and quality" to Aberdeen after signing the Wolves forward on a season-long loan.

Former England youth international Samuels played 14 games for Bradford City last season following a previous loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers.

Aberdeen have the option to buy should the 20-year-old impress.

"We're looking forward to seeing him impact the group as soon as possible," said Glass.

"He has a great pedigree being a youth international and coming from a hugely respected club such as Wolves it's important to us we have the option to buy as we continue to build the squad."

