Austin MacPhee previously worked in Scotland with Hearts

Austin MacPhee is joining Scotland's coaching staff after stepping down from his role with Northern Ireland, the Irish Football Association has said.

The former Hearts assistant, 41, worked initially with Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016.

He stayed on as part of Ian Baraclough's team but will now work for his home country's national team.

MacPhee, who played in Romania and Japan, said he leaves "cherishing" his time with Northern Ireland.

"A new opportunity has presented itself with my home nation and it is one I couldn't turn down," he said.

MacPhee joined Aston Villa recently as a set-piece coach, after a spell as assistant manager of FC Midtylland.

It has been reported that he will replace Steven Reid, who was part of Clarke's team at Euro 2020 but is standing down to concentrate on his role with Nottingham Forest.